Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This flower is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has vibrant peach and orange hairs throughout with a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This strain will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
