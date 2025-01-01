Introducing the first ever, 1/2g All-In-One rechargeable vape filled with COTC award winning SSLR. COTC has partnered with AVD to bring their state of the art, all ceramic, heat not burn, rechargeable AIO ceramic cartridge to market. Try your favorite COTC strains alongside legacy favorites in our proprietary Distillate FREE SSLR that is user friendly, packed with flavor (7-15% terps) at an affordable price.



Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This vape cartridge is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma and flavor profile. This strain will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a couple of puffs.

Total Terps: 10.07%

Total THC: 81.11%

