Georgia Peaches | All-In-One Disposable Vape | 0.5g
Cream of the Crop GardensCartridges
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
Georgia Peach is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GSC and Space Jill. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Georgia Peach is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Georgia Peach typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Georgia Peach’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Georgia Peach, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
