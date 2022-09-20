About this product
Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This concentrate is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This strain will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.