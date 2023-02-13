Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This concentrate is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This dab will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs. Total Terpenes: 9 - 11% Sum of Cannabinoids: 98% Total THC: 86 - 87% Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
