Are you looking for a strain to enjoy on a hot summer night? We’ve got you covered with Georgia Peaches. This concentrate is an indica dominant strain derived from Gelatti and Kush Mints. Georgia Peaches has a citrus, sweet, and earthy aroma. This dab will uplift your spirit, relieve your stress, and comfort your body with just a few puffs.

SOC: 73.44%

Total THC: 64.04%

Total Terps: 11.98%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

