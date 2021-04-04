Georgia Peaches x FAAFO Two Half Gram Diamond Rolls
THC —CBD —
About this product
Georgia Peaches flower infused with FAAFO diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These indica dominant infused prerolls will knock you on your feet and have you couched-locked — not for the faint of heart. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
Total Terpenes: 2.07%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 49.12%
Total THC: 43.47%
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
100% Satisfaction Guarantee
About this strain
Georgia Peach effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
60% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.