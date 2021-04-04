Georgia Peaches flower infused with FAAFO diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These indica dominant infused prerolls will knock you on your feet and have you couched-locked — not for the faint of heart. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 2.07%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 49.12%

Total THC: 43.47%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



