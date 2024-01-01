Georgia Peaches flower infused with Gelato Grape Pie Diamonds are delicately crafted in an all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This Indica infused preoll will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and blissfully couch-locked. This is your Cream Of The Crop Diamond Barrel - A truly refined smoking experience. Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never CRC.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.