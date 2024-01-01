Georgia Peaches flower infused with Gelato Grape Pie Diamonds are delicately crafted in an all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This Indica infused preoll will leave you feeling deeply relaxed and blissfully couch-locked. This is your Cream Of The Crop Diamond Barrel - A truly refined smoking experience. Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never CRC.



