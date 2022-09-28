About this product
Georgia Peaches flower infused with Resting Kushface diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram pre-rolls. These pre-rolls are indica dominant so you can expect to feel relaxed, euphoria that will ease your mind. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.