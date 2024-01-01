Georgia Z's lineage speaks to its exceptional qualities, combining the delectable Georgia Pie with the renowned Zkittlez. The result is an indica dominant strain that embodies the spirit of relaxation and tranquil happiness. With each inhale, you're greeted by a symphony of peach, fruit, and tropical notes that dance upon your taste buds. Georgia Z's terpene profile of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol are your ticket to a tranquil escape from the demands of everyday life, providing a respite for both body and mind.

Show more