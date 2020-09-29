Garlic Cookies is a cross between Chemdawg and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Don't let this indica dominant strain's name fool you — once you pop open your Garlic Cookies jar, vampires beware! With extra sticky-icky resin glands that give off a roasted garlic clove aroma, and a diesel-earthy taste, this strain does not disappoint. Much like its parent, GSC, it relays a thick smoke and immediate relaxing effects that might have you reaching into your own cookie jar for a late night treat!