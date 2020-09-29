About this product
Garlic Cookies is a cross between Chemdawg and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Don't let this indica dominant strain's name fool you — once you pop open your Garlic Cookies jar, vampires beware! With extra sticky-icky resin glands that give off a roasted garlic clove aroma, and a diesel-earthy taste, this strain does not disappoint. Much like its parent, GSC, it relays a thick smoke and immediate relaxing effects that might have you reaching into your own cookie jar for a late night treat!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.