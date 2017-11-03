If you feel like you need comforting warmth, like freshly baked cookies, then try our strain, Grandma's Cookies! This heartwarming hybrid strain was bred by crossing two crowd favorites, GSC and Dosidos. Grandma's Cookies oozes out sweet, earthy, and floral notes that create a truly mouth-watering experience. The terpene trio of caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene adds a touch of sophistication to the experience. As a versatile hybrid, it delivers a harmonious blend of happiness, calmness, and pain relief, offering a gentle respite from the demands of life. Allow it to lead you on a journey of tranquility and well-being, just like a loving grandmother's embrace.

SOC: 34.38%

Total THC: 30.43%

Total Terps: 2.44%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more