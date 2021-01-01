Grape Kush is a sweet twist to a classic — OG Kush crossed with Grape Ape, landing this strain as indica dominant. Grape Kush has an array of purple and light green hues with vibrant orange hairs through out. With the top three terpenes being Nerolidol, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene, this strain gives off a pungent sweet grape-like flavor and aroma with hints of pine. Grape Kush has a happy, creative, euphoric high with a calm heavy body relaxation to relieve pain and stress.