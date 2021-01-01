About this product
Grape Kush is a sweet twist to a classic — OG Kush crossed with Grape Ape, landing this strain as indica dominant. Grape Kush has an array of purple and light green hues with vibrant orange hairs through out. With the top three terpenes being Nerolidol, Limonene, and Beta-Caryophyllene, this strain gives off a pungent sweet grape-like flavor and aroma with hints of pine. Grape Kush has a happy, creative, euphoric high with a calm heavy body relaxation to relieve pain and stress.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.