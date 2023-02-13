Want to calm your nerves after a trip to the fair? Then our strain, Gravitron, is the strain for you! This indica dominant flower is derived from Gelato crossed with Runtz, offering a pungent, gassy aroma with notes of spice and citrus. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and linalool provide a warm, stress relieving and relaxing high that feels like a nice hug. Gravitrion is the perfect strain to reduce the adrenaline running through your body after a fun night riding carnival rides. Total Terpenes: 2.66% Sum of Cannabinoids: 38.89% Total THC: 33.77% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.