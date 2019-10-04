Cream of the Crop Gardens
Grease Monkey
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Cream of the Crop’s Grease Monkey is a dynamic hybrid blend of the two remarkable strains, Cookies & Cream and GG #4. The combination of this powerhouse duo creates a harmonious balance of effects. An initial whiff from the nose will provide a sweet vanilla aroma with slightly gassy undertones straight on the palette. This flower is known for its incredible effect on the body and mind. Slow and smooth burning, Grease Monkey is sure to bring euphoria, laughter and bliss to the Cannoisseur, followed by slight body relaxation. Great for any time of day consumption or any activity pairing.
Grease Monkey effects
307 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
