Embrace the extraordinary with Halle Berry, where sweet, creamy, and piney aromas come together to create an exquisite experience. Bred by crossing High C with Ice Cream Cake, this sativa dominant strain provides uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects. The terpene trio of limonene, linalool, and caryophyllene enhances the overall sense of well-being. Halle Berry will have you feeling like you can win the Miss USA beauty pageant!

SOC: 34.56%

Total THC: 30.31%

Total Terps: 1.80%

