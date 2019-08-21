Embrace the extraordinary with Halleberry, where sweet, creamy, and piney aromas come together to create an exquisite experience. Bred by crossing High C with Ice Cream Cake, this sativa strain provides uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects. The terpene trio of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool enhances the overall sense of well-being. Halleberry will have you feeling like you can win the Miss USA beauty pageant!

SOC: 31.02%

Total THC: 27.07%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

