Halleberry | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Embrace the extraordinary with Halleberry, where sweet, creamy, and piney aromas come together to create an exquisite experience. Bred by crossing High C with Ice Cream Cake, this sativa strain provides uplifting, creative, and euphoric effects. The terpene trio of caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool enhances the overall sense of well-being. Halleberry will have you feeling like you can win the Miss USA beauty pageant! 
SOC: 31.02%
Total THC: 27.07%
Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

Logo for the brand Cream of the Crop Gardens
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
