As unique as its name, Hassionfruit has quite the lineage; Platinum Cookies crossed with GDP, then crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti. This sativa dominant strain has a spicy, piney flavor and aroma with an earthy smooth exhale. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Hassionfruit has a focused high with muscle relaxing properties. An excellent strain to puff on while studying for your exams.

Total Terpenes: 2 - 3%

Total THC: 34 - 35%

