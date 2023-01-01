As unique as its name, Hassionfruit has quite the lineage; Platinum Cookies crossed with GDP, then crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti. This sativa dominant strain has a spicy, piney flavor and aroma with an earthy smooth exhale. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Hassionfruit has a focused high with muscle relaxing properties. An excellent strain to puff on while studying for your exams. Total Terpenes: 2 - 3% Total THC: 34 - 35% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
