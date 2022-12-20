As unique as its name, Hassionfruit has quite the lineage; Platinum Cookies crossed with GDP, then crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti. This sativa dominant concentrate has a spicy, herbal flavor and aroma with an earthy smooth exhale. Thanks to the high amounts of caryophyllene, myrcene and terpinolene, Hassionfruit has a focused high with muscle relaxing properties. An excellent concentrate to dab on while studying for your exams.

Total Terpenes: 5.33%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.79%

Total THC: 86.64%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee