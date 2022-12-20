About this product
As unique as its name, Hassionfruit has quite the lineage; Platinum Cookies crossed with GDP, then crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti. This sativa leaning concentrate has a spicy, piney flavor and aroma with an earthy smooth exhale. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Hassionfruit has a focused high with muscle relaxing properties. An excellent concentrate to dab on while studying for your exams.
Total Terpenes: 5.68%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.18%
Total THC: 86.32%
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.