As unique as its name, Hassionfruit has quite the lineage; Platinum Cookies crossed with GDP, then crossed with Blue Power and Gelatti. This sativa leaning concentrate has a spicy, piney flavor and aroma with an earthy smooth exhale. Thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene, Hassionfruit has a focused high with muscle relaxing properties. An excellent concentrate to dab on while studying for your exams.

Total Terpenes: 5.68%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 99.18%

Total THC: 86.32%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



