Hassionfruit flower infused with Big D Energy diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram pre-rolls. These pre-rolls are sativa dominant so you can expect to feel a wave of happy, energetic euphoria that’ll boost your mood. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.