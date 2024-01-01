Hassionfruit flower infused with Fritter Glitter diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These sativa dominant prerolls will send a jolt of energy throughout your body while uplifting your mood. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience. Total Terps: 1.5% Sum of Cannabinoids: 42.03% Total THC: 36.31% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.