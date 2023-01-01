Hassionfruit flower infused with Prosecco diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is sativa dominant, so you can expect a happy, creative head high and a boost of energy. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.84%

Total THC: 44.24%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

