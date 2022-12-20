About this product
Hassionfruit flower infused with White Cider diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is sativa dominant, so you can expect a clear, focused head high and a boost of energy. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.
Total Terpenes: 1.92%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 37.59%
Total THC: 33.56%
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.