Hassionfruit flower infused with White Cider diamonds are delicately crafted in all-natural, artisan black paper and finished with an obsidian tip for balance and protection. This infused preroll is sativa dominant, so you can expect a clear, focused head high and a boost of energy. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Barrel - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.92%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 37.59%

Total THC: 33.56%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee