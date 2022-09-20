About this product
Nothing like an afternoon filled with crumpets and tea. Crumpets is an indica dominant strain derived from Three Kings crossed with London Pound Cake. This delicious strain has a pungent vanilla, buttery, earthy aroma and flavor profile. Crumpets offers a body tingly, relaxing and uplifting high thanks to the high amounts of myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene. So boil up a pot of water, brew your favorite afternoon tea and enjoy some Crumpets.
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.