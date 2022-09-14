About this product
Need something to beat the heat? Try our relaxing and calming indica dominant strain; Heat Wave. Heat Wave is a cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. The sweet and fruity smell from its parent, Runtz, dominates the dense and frosty nugs of this strain. Heat waves force us to stay indoors where there is AC, but smoking on our Heat Wave will help pacify your boredom.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.