Need something to beat the heat? Try our relaxing and calming indica dominant concentrate; Heat Wave. Heat Wave is a cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. The sweet and fruity smell from its parent, Runtz, dominates your olfactory sense. Heat waves force us to stay indoors where there is AC, but dabbing on our Heat Wave will help pacify your boredom.
Total Terpenes: 11.16%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.42%
Total THC: 87.02%
Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.