Need something to beat the heat? Try our relaxing and calming indica dominant concentrate; Heat Wave. Heat Wave is a cross between Runtz and an unknown strain. The sweet and fruity smell from its parent, Runtz, dominates your olfactory sense. Heat waves force us to stay indoors where there is AC, but dabbing on our Heat Wave will help pacify your boredom.

Total Terpenes: 11.16%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.42%

Total THC: 87.02%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee