About this product
Melt into a pile of gooey bliss with our hybrid strain, Heavy Cream. A cross between the popular Gorilla Glue #4 and Cookies and Cream, this strain carries a musky, woody, sweet aroma and flavor with a hint of citrus. Heavy Cream will give you a stress-relieving euphoric high while relaxing the muscles and melting away any pain.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.