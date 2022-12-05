About this product
Heavy Cream Badder is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 5.89% with the top terpenes being Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Limonene. Heavy Cream is a high terpene badder boasting at a total terpene percentage of 5.89% with the top terpenes being Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Limonene. Heavy Cream is a hybrid strain with a lineage of GS4 x Cookies and Cream.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.