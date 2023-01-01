If you want to feel silly and like a kid again, give our stain, HeffaSlump a try! HeffaSlump is an indica dominant strain derived from Kush Mints crossed with Laughing Elephant. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol give this strain its This strain will have you feeling giggly, happy and relaxed, allowing for your inner child to come out and play. Total Terpenes: 2.11% Total THC: 31.65% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.