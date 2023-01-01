If you want to feel silly and like a kid again, give our stain, HeffaSlump a try! HeffaSlump is an indica dominant strain derived from Kush Mints crossed with Laughing Elephant. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol give this strain its This strain will have you feeling giggly, happy and relaxed, allowing for your inner child to come out and play.

Total Terpenes: 2.11%

Total THC: 31.65%

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

Show more