High C is a sativa dominant strain derived from Tropicanna Cookies crossed with Black Cherry Punch. This strain has a delicious creamy, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool give this strain it’s mood boosting and anti-anxiety properties. If you are looking for a happy cerebral high, then High C is the strain for you! Total Terpenes: 2.12% Sum of Cannabinoids: 42.51% Total THC: 35.52% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.