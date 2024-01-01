High C is a sativa dominant strain derived from Tropicanna Cookies crossed with Black Cherry Punch. This strain has a delicious creamy, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene and nerolidol give this strain it’s mood boosting and anti-anxiety properties. If you are looking for a happy cerebral high, then High C is the strain for you!

Total Terpenes: 8.07%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 92.08%

Total THC: 80.76%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

