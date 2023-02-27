High C is a sativa dominant strain derived from Tropicanna Cookies crossed with Black Cherry Punch. This strain has a delicious creamy, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The top three terpenes of caryophyllene, nerolidol and limonene give this strain it’s mood boosting and anti-anxiety properties. If you are looking for a happy cerebral high, then High C is the strain for you! Total Terpenes: 11.82% Total THC: 83.40%
The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.