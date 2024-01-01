High C | Two Half Gram Premium Flower Prerolls | 1g

by Cream of the Crop Gardens
High C is a sativa dominant strain derived from Tropicanna Cookies crossed with Black Cherry Punch. This strain has a delicious creamy, citrus and pine aroma and flavor profile. The top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool give this strain it’s mood boosting and anti-anxiety properties. If you are looking for a happy cerebral high, then High C is the strain for you!
SOC: 37.64%
Total THC: 31.41%
Total Terps: 1%
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
