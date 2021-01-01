About this product
What's the best thing to pair with your tacos? Horchata, of course! Horchata is an indica leaning strain with a lineage of Jet Fuel Gelato crossed with Mochi Gelato. Horchata has a spice and wood, with a hint of sweet, flavor and aroma. This strain will have you feeling relaxed, stress-free, with an elevated mood.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.