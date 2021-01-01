Looking for a delicious treat? Then Ice Cream Kush is the strain for you! With parents like Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints, it's no wonder this indica dominant strain has a sweet inhale with an earthy minty exhale. Tasty through n’ through! As if that wasn’t enough, this strain’s top three terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene — a terpene profile that will have you feeling stress free, relaxed and ready to cozy up in bed.