Looking for a delicious treat? Then Ice Cream Kush is the strain for you! With parents like Ice Cream Cake and Kush Mints, it's no wonder this indica dominant strain has a sweet inhale with an earthy minty exhale. Tasty through n’ through! As if that wasn’t enough, this strain’s top three terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene and myrcene — a terpene profile that will have you feeling stress free, relaxed and ready to cozy up in bed.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.