I can't think of a better way to beat the summer heat than by pairing my favorite, Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches, with our delicious Ice Cream Sherbert! Ice Cream Sherbert is an indica dominant strain crossed with Ice Cream Cake and Sherbert. This strain has a mouth-watering flavor profile of funky, sweet cake with a creamy, earthy aroma. Thanks to the high amounts of limonene, caryophyllene and nerolidol in Ice Cream Sherbert, you can expect a focused, cheerful and tranquil high.