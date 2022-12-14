About this product
Illemonati is a sativa dominant strain derived from London Lemons crossed with Gellati. Your nose will get punched with this strains sharp and pungent aromas of funky, citrus and floral, pepper. Illemonati offers a euphoric cerebral high that will have you feeling happy, creative and stress-free. A great strain to combat depression and lack of motivation.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.