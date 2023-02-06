Illemonati is a sativa dominant strain derived from London Lemons crossed with Gellati. Your nose will get punched with this strains sharp and pungent aroma of funky, citrus and floral, pepper. Because of its top three terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene, Illemonati offers a euphoric cerebral high that will have you feeling happy, creative and stress-free. A great strain to combat depression and lack of motivation.

Total Terpenes: 7-8%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 97-98%

Total THC: 85%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

