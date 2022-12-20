About this product
imMACulate is an indica dominant strain that lives up to its name. Bred by crossing MAC with Kush Mints #11, this strain has a delicious fruity and floral aroma with a hint of cloves on the back end. The most prominant terpenes are limonene, linalool and caryophyllene giving this strain mood elevating, stress relieving and relaxing properties. ImMACulate is a great strain for consumers who may need help unwinding after a busy day.
Total Terpenes: 2.9%
Sum of Cannabinoids: 42%
Total THC: 35.65%
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.