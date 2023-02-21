imMACulate is an indica dominant strain that lives up to its name. Bred by crossing MAC with Kush Mints #11, this strain has a delicious fruity and floral aroma with a hint of cloves on the back end. The most prominant terpenes are limonene, linalool and caryophyllene giving this strain mood elevating, stress relieving and relaxing properties. ImMACulate is a great strain for consumers who may need help unwinding after a busy day.

Total Terpenes: 8.54%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.17%

Total THC: 86.10%

