imMACulate is an indica dominant strain that lives up to its name. Bred by crossing MAC with Kush Mints #11, this strain has a delicious fruity and floral aroma with a hint of cloves on the back end. The most prominant terpenes are limonene, linalool and caryophyllene giving this strain mood elevating, stress relieving and relaxing properties. ImMACulate is a great strain for consumers who may need help unwinding after a busy day. Total Terpenes: 8.54% Sum of Cannabinoids: 98.17% Total THC: 86.10% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.