Indigo Jack, a sensational sativa strain, emerges from the fusion of Orange Zkittlez and Tropicanna Cookies. As you indulge in the flavors and aroma of Indigo Jack, a symphony of citrus, floral, and pine notes harmoniously dance upon your palate. This strain is a beacon of inspiration, focus, and uplifting energy. Indigo Jack owes its enchanting qualities to its rich terpene profile of myrcene, terpinolene, and caryophyllene. Let this sativa dominant wonder fuel your creative fire, elevate your mood, and guide you through your day with determination.

SOC: 82.62%

Total THC: 81.35%

Total Terps: 10.58%

The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.

