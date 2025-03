Introducing the first ever, 1/2g All-In-One rechargeable vape filled with COTC award winning SSLR. COTC has partnered with AVD to bring their state of the art, all ceramic, heat not burn, rechargeable AIO ceramic cartridge to market. Try your favorite COTC strains alongside legacy favorites in our proprietary Distillate FREE SSLR that is user friendly, packed with flavor (7-15% terps) at an affordable price.



Jack Herer is by far one of the most renown strains in the community -- on par with OG Kush. Bred by its namesake, this strain is a cross between Northern Lights #5 and Haze giving it its blissful, clear-headed nature, making way for creativity. Jack Herer has a spicy, pine aroma with woody under tones that entice your senses. Cheers to Jack Herer for breeding such an amazing strain!



100% Satisfaction Guarantee

read more