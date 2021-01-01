About this product

Are you jealous of this Seed Junkie Genetics strain? Because you should be! Jealous Bananas is an indica leaning strain derived from Banana Cream Cake crossed with Jealousy. This decadent strain has a sweet candy-like flavor and aroma with a creamy cool exhale — sounds delicious! Not only is this strain delicious, but the high amounts of limonene, caryophyllene, and nerolidol will have you feeling happy, euphoric, relaxed and pain free — an all-around amazing strain.