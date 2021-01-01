About this product
Jealous Mints is an indica leaning strain with a cross between Jealousy and Kush Mints. This strains' top three terpene profile include caryophyllene, nerolidol, and humulene giving it its distinct earthy, spicy, herbaceous flavor and aroma with a smooth subtle minty exhale. Jealous Mints has a relaxing anti-anxiety high, with the added bonus of suppressing the munchies thanks to humulene!
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.