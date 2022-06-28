Jealousy 41 is an indica dominant strain with a cross between Jealousy and Gelato 41. This strains' top three terpene profile include trans-nerolidol, cis-nerolidol, and myrcene giving it its distinct floral, spicy, and citrusy flavor and aroma with a subtle sweet exhale. Jealousy 41 has a sedating, heavy body high with the added bonus of anti-anxiety properties. This strain is perfect for those who suffer with insomnia.