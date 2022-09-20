About this product
Jealousy 41 is an indica dominant strain with a cross between Jealousy and Gelato 41. This strains' top three terpene profile include trans-nerolidol, cis-nerolidol, and myrcene giving it its distinct floral, spicy, and citrusy flavor and aroma with a subtle sweet exhale. Jealousy 41 has a sedating, heavy body high with the added bonus of anti-anxiety properties. This strain is perfect for those who suffer with insomnia.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cream of the Crop Gardens
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.