Jetsetter is an indica leaning hybrid derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato. You can expect a peppery, woody, and piny flavor and aroma profile. The top three terpenes of this extract are myrcene, humulene and pinene, offering anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-anxiety medicinal properties. Jetsetter will have you feeling relaxed and stress free — the perfect dab for after a long flight.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.
