Jetsetter is an indica leaning hybrid derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato. You can expect a peppery, woody, and piny flavor and aroma profile. The top three terpenes of this strain are myrcene, humulene and pinene, offering anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-anxiety medicinal properties. Jetsetter will have you feeling relaxed and stress free — a perfect strain to puff on after a long flight.