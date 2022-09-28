About this product
Jetsetter is an indica leaning hybrid derived from Sunset Sherbert crossed with Jet Fuel Gelato. You can expect a peppery, woody, and piny flavor and aroma profile. The top three terpenes of this strain are myrcene, humulene and pinene, offering anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-anxiety medicinal properties. Jetsetter will have you feeling relaxed and stress free — a perfect strain to puff on after a long flight.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.