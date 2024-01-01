Jigglers is a hybrid strain that has a calming, breezy high that makes you feel happy, care-free and relaxed. This strain gets its sour fruity and funky, tart candy-like aroma and flavor profile from its parents, Gelato and Red Pop. The prominent terpenes of limonene, caryophyllene and cymene provide anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial medicinal properties. Jigglers is a balanced strain that can be enjoyed any time of day, but would pair well while hanging out at the park, taking in the warm sun with a cool breeze. SOC: 38.93% Total THC: 32.87% Total Terps: 2.30% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.